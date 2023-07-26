FirstService (FSV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect FirstService to post earnings of C$1.69 per share for the quarter.
FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.02). FirstService had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of C$1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion.
FirstService Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of FirstService stock opened at C$206.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.54. The firm has a market cap of C$9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$199.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$193.10. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of C$152.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$212.04.
FirstService Company Profile
FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.
