FirstService (FSV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect FirstService to post earnings of C$1.69 per share for the quarter.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.02). FirstService had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of C$1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at C$206.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.54. The firm has a market cap of C$9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$199.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$193.10. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of C$152.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$212.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

