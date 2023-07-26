Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 777 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $159,602,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,971,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 894,857 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in CF Industries by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 524,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,726,000 after purchasing an additional 368,017 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CF Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,144,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,684,000 after buying an additional 354,257 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Insider Activity

CF Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.70. 2,285,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

