Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in STERIS by 309.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Down 0.5 %

STE stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.86. 418,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,760. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $234.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.70%.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.17.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.