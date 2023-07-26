Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,966 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

KFY stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.14. 264,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.49. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $66.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.63.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $730.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.83 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 18.23%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

