Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,758 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.05.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.92. 2,488,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,637. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,497.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $59,398.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $148,497.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Black acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,374.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

