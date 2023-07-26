Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.68. The company had a trading volume of 47,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,987. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.67. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $211.71.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.