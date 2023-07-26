Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 11,500 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Knowles by 496.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Knowles by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Knowles by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Knowles by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $202,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,772 shares in the company, valued at $843,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Knowles stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 383,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,726. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 64.08%. The business had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KN. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

