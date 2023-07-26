Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 8,100 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Chinook Therapeutics worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,980,000 after buying an additional 67,066 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chinook Therapeutics

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $26,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at $550,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Up 0.0 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Chinook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Shares of KDNY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,746. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.42. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $39.54.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 4,114.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

