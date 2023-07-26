Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.64 billion. Flex also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.35-$2.55 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLEX. Bank of America boosted their price target on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,928,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flex will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $239,452.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,769.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $32,352.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,841.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $239,452.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,769.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 535,934 shares of company stock valued at $14,136,703 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Flex by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after buying an additional 44,642 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Flex by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 16,073 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

