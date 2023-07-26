Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.50 billion-$31.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.88 billion. Flex also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.35-2.55 EPS.

Flex Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Flex stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.27. 4,928,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,569,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44. Flex has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $28.90.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flex will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 9th.

In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $239,452.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,769.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $239,452.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,769.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 113,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $2,990,390.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,832,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,462,854.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 535,934 shares of company stock valued at $14,136,703. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flex by 119.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth $103,178,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,047,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,799 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 306.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,265,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

