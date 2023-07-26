Ford Motor (F) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ford Motor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $12.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on F. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,775,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $889,831,000 after acquiring an additional 863,591 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,189,000 after purchasing an additional 372,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

