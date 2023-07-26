Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Fortune Brands Innovations to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fortune Brands Innovations to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $74.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.63. Fortune Brands Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $318,046.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,130.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

FBIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.09.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

