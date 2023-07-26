Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) PT Raised to $102.00

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.17% from the company’s previous close.

FELE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded down $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.87. 174,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $107.36.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $569.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.25 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,947 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $196,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $196,647.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 27,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $2,726,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,332. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 129.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 14.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 109.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after acquiring an additional 67,813 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 121,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 470,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,387,000 after buying an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

