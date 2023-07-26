Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.02

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.02 and last traded at $39.86, with a volume of 86376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.70.
Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $760.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPX. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the first quarter worth $415,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $943,000.
About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF
The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).
