FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.05 Per Share

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from FRP Advisory Group’s previous dividend of $0.85. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of FRP stock traded down GBX 2.25 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 119 ($1.53). 101,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,935. FRP Advisory Group has a twelve month low of GBX 103 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 173 ($2.22). The firm has a market cap of £296.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,424.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 117.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on FRP Advisory Group from GBX 180 ($2.31) to GBX 175 ($2.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

