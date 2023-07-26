FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Issued By DA Davidson

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.48. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HBCP. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Home Bancorp from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.60. 15,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,523. The company has a market cap of $293.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $43.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

In other Home Bancorp news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $76,604.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,572.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 442.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 2,269.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 77,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 74,327 shares during the period. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

