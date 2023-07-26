FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Columbia Banking System, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note issued on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.40. The consensus estimate for Columbia Banking System’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on COLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Banking System to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group cut Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLB traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,410,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,683. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $524.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. This is an increase from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at $609,752.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

