FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Tractor Supply Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Tractor Supply in a report released on Friday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $10.48 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.57. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.41 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.58 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TSCO. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.43.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.52. 1,446,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,699. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 604,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,585,000 after buying an additional 122,747 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

