FY2023 EPS Estimates for CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Boosted by DA Davidson

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CapStar Financial in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for CapStar Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CapStar Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CSTR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CapStar Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of CapStar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of CapStar Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.99. 33,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,520. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71. CapStar Financial has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $315.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.14%.

In other CapStar Financial news, Director William Tilden Delay purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $66,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CapStar Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

