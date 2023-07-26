FY2023 EPS Estimates for Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Cut by Atb Cap Markets

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Keyera in a report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $1.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.02. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share.
Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.89 billion. Keyera had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.92%.
Keyera Price Performance
Shares of Keyera stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching C$32.56. 421,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$27.18 and a 52-week high of C$33.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.14.
Keyera Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.29%.
About Keyera
Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.
