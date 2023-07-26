FY2023 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation Raised by Analyst (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report issued on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $8.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.16. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $7.89 per share.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,162,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.98.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.14 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,163.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.