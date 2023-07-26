FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Endeavor Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Endeavor Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.

EDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

EDR traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,286. Endeavor Group has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $661,306.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $661,306.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $90,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,454.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 490,575 shares of company stock valued at $11,751,367. 82.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,350,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,898 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,414,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

