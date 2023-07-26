FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sempra in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $9.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.52. The consensus estimate for Sempra’s current full-year earnings is $8.94 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sempra’s FY2025 earnings at $10.28 EPS.

Get Sempra alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.95. 602,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,083. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.30. Sempra has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in Sempra by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sempra by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,132,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.