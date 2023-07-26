FY2024 Earnings Forecast for United Community Banks, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) – DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a report issued on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for United Community Banks’ current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

United Community Banks Price Performance

UCBI traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.96. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.98.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $332.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of United Community Banks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

