FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Issued By KeyCorp

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vacasa in a report issued on Sunday, July 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for Vacasa’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.92.

NASDAQ:VCSA remained flat at $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday. 670,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,792. The firm has a market cap of $322.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. Vacasa has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $256.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.15 million.

In other Vacasa news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,128,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,119.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vacasa news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,128,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,119.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Eric Breon sold 252,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $186,542.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,578,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,117.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,027,321 shares of company stock worth $1,431,655. Company insiders own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCSA. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Vacasa by 7.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 535,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 36,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vacasa by 24.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 25,704 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vacasa by 228.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 69,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vacasa by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 19,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vacasa by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 112,874 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

