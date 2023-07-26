FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, July 20th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $14.40 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $14.48. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $13.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $16.71 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share.

VRTX has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Maxim Group upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $6.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $351.91. 1,230,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $271.61 and a 12-month high of $367.00. The firm has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $342.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.80.

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,297 shares of company stock valued at $15,914,580 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

