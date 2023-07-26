FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Haywood Securities decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. Haywood Securities analyst P. Vaillancourt now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Haywood Securities also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.57.

Shares of HBM traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40. The firm has a market cap of C$2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.83. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.47.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

