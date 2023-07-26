FY2024 EPS Estimates for International Paper Cut by Analyst (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Paper in a report released on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IP. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

International Paper Stock Down 0.5 %

International Paper stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,546,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,477. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.51. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in International Paper by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

