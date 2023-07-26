FY2024 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.94. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.45.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

ZION traded up $2.67 on Wednesday, hitting $38.45. 4,353,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,845,174. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.16 per share, for a total transaction of $483,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,274,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,803,758.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.16 per share, with a total value of $483,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,274,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,803,758.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,413,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,673,000 after buying an additional 533,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,308,000 after buying an additional 1,069,816 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,714,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,719,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,010,000 after buying an additional 656,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 433.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,412,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,081,000 after buying an additional 3,586,023 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

