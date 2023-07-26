Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

GLPI opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 306.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

