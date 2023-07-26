Garrett Motion (GTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 289.60% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Garrett Motion to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

GTX stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. Garrett Motion has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $8.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garrett Motion

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garrett Motion

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,086,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $8,909,070.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,785,154 shares in the company, valued at $72,038,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 1,025,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $7,738,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,570,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,607,946.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,086,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $8,909,070.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,785,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,038,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,611,472 shares of company stock valued at $20,647,820 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTX. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Garrett Motion by 8.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Garrett Motion by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Garrett Motion by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

See Also

