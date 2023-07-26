Garrett Motion (GTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 289.60% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Garrett Motion to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Garrett Motion Stock Performance
GTX stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. Garrett Motion has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $8.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.24.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTX. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Garrett Motion by 8.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Garrett Motion by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Garrett Motion by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000.
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.
