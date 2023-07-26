Garth Hankinson Sells 1,550 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,015. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $272.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.00 and its 200-day moving average is $231.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -194.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

