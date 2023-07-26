GATX (NYSE:GATX) PT Raised to $145.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

NYSE:GATX traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.43. 159,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $84.96 and a fifty-two week high of $133.01.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. GATX had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $343.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GATX will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total transaction of $970,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,940.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other GATX news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total transaction of $970,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,940.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $120,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,414,832. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at $24,697,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,077,000 after purchasing an additional 151,621 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 177,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,501,000 after purchasing an additional 144,048 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GATX by 803.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after buying an additional 131,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in GATX by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,677,000 after buying an additional 75,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

