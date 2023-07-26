GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $343.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.02 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 12.16%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. GATX updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.90- EPS.

GATX Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE GATX traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.41. 87,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,799. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.05. GATX has a one year low of $84.96 and a one year high of $133.01.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

GATX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on GATX from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

In other GATX news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,940.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total transaction of $970,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,940.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $120,610.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,414,832. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GATX

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GATX by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,420,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,306,000 after acquiring an additional 58,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GATX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,794,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,071,000 after purchasing an additional 40,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GATX by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,503,000 after buying an additional 23,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of GATX by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,353,000 after acquiring an additional 47,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,880 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

