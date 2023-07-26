GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
GEN Restaurant Group Price Performance
Shares of GENK traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 186,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,313. GEN Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $19.99.
GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile
GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.
