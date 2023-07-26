General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Argus

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Argus from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Electric from $114.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

Shares of GE stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,530,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703,254. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.32 and its 200 day moving average is $95.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,098,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $2,496,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,272,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,837,514,000 after purchasing an additional 319,196 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

