Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on August 14th

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Genesis Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 35.2% annually over the last three years. Genesis Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:GEL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. 216,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,782. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. Genesis Energy has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $790.60 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.68%. Genesis Energy’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 83,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Genesis Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

