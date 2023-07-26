Gentex (GNTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect Gentex to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Gentex has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Gentex’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gentex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gentex Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. Gentex has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GNTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 54.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 657,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 231,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 20.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,304,000 after buying an additional 120,622 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 87,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 37,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $3,504,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gentex

(Get Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

