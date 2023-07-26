Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $31.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.25, but opened at $30.95. Glacier Bancorp shares last traded at $32.44, with a volume of 49,326 shares traded.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Glacier Bancorp

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $96,037.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 92,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,716.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Glacier Bancorp news, CAO Don J. Chery acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $27,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,965.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $96,037.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 92,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,716.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,810 shares of company stock worth $168,309 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 2.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 99.9% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,001,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,517,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,984,000 after purchasing an additional 911,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $35,036,000. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,552,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,070,000 after purchasing an additional 423,115 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.40.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.01%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.