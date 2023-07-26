Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.675 per share by the energy company on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Global Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Global Partners has a payout ratio of 76.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Global Partners to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.6%.

Shares of GLP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.19. 44,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,532. Global Partners has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Global Partners had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Global Partners by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Global Partners by 2.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global Partners by 8.3% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Global Partners by 211.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

