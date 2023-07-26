Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Sets New 52-Week High at $89.83

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.83 and last traded at $89.59, with a volume of 184546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.30.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.47 and a 200-day moving average of $82.03.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

