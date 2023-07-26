Great-West Lifeco Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.67 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Great-West Lifeco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will earn $3.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.70. The consensus estimate for Great-West Lifeco’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.02). Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of C$12.36 billion for the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GWO. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

GWO traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$40.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,887,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,922. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a current ratio of 42.86 and a quick ratio of 22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$27.99 and a 1-year high of C$40.31.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total value of C$2,391,204.58. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.20%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

