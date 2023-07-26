Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $10.62 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Group 1 Automotive in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will earn $10.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $10.27. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $41.79 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q3 2023 earnings at $10.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $37.29 EPS.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.20%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GPI. StockNews.com lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

GPI stock opened at $247.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.94 and a 200-day moving average of $226.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.48. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $136.16 and a fifty-two week high of $271.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,536,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $616,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,536,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,140 shares of company stock worth $3,724,700. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.89%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

