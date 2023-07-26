GSI Technology (GSIT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 53.82% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%.

GSI Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

GSI Technology stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,145. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40. GSI Technology has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSI Technology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GSI Technology in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in GSI Technology by 75,282.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 29,360 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in GSI Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered GSI Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

See Also

