GSI Technology (GSIT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 53.82% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%.
GSI Technology Stock Up 1.3 %
GSI Technology stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,145. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40. GSI Technology has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $9.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSI Technology
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered GSI Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th.
GSI Technology Company Profile
GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.
