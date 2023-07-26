GYEN Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. GYEN has a market cap of $37.65 million and approximately $31,555.95 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN token can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN was first traded on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

