Harley-Davidson (HOG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Harley-Davidson is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter.

Harley-Davidson last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 28.68%. Harley-Davidson's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Harley-Davidson to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 11.87%.

A number of research firms have commented on HOG. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

