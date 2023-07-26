Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.60 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harley-Davidson in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.60 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.75. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, June 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of NYSE HOG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,302,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,710. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 44.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 77.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 8.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 48.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 553,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,477,000 after acquiring an additional 181,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.87%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

