Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $706.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.81 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS.

Hawaiian Trading Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ HA traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,132. The company has a market capitalization of $589.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $17.39.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 213.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 70.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 52.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

