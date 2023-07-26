HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HBT Financial had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

HBT Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HBT stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $20.00. 965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,744. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $640.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HBT Financial news, Director Eric E. Burwell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $89,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $460,370.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Roger A. Baker acquired 2,196 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $37,859.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 563,169 shares in the company, valued at $9,709,033.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric E. Burwell bought 5,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $89,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,370.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $132,239 over the last quarter. Insiders own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 13.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in HBT Financial by 334.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HBT Financial by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HBT Financial from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

HBT Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.