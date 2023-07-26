HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HBT Financial had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.
HBT Financial Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of HBT stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $20.00. 965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,744. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $640.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.
In other HBT Financial news, Director Eric E. Burwell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $89,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $460,370.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Roger A. Baker acquired 2,196 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $37,859.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 563,169 shares in the company, valued at $9,709,033.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric E. Burwell bought 5,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $89,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,370.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $132,239 over the last quarter. Insiders own 58.60% of the company’s stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HBT Financial from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.
HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
