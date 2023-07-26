HCA Healthcare (HCA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $285.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The company has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.53.
HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.91.
HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.
