HCA Healthcare (HCA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $285.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The company has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.53.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About HCA Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.